Florida defensive back prospect planning LSU visit

Defensive back recruiting has been a strength so far, and LSU is hoping to add another to the 2024 class in Naples (Fla.) safety prospect Kensley Faustin.

A three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 368 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, Faustin has had a busy month of January. He’s taken trips to Florida, Miami and Texas A&M, and he has a long list of additional schools he’d like to check out.

Per On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required), one of those schools is LSU, which Faustin said he currently intends to visit at some point in April. Faustin told Embody that LSU’s track record with defensive backs has caught his attention, and he’s been in heavy contact with cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive coordinator Matt House.

Faustin will have a hectic spring ahead of him as he still wants to visit several schools, but he said he’d like to have a decision made this summer ahead of his senior year. He currently has no Crystal Ball projections, but Miami is a 36.8% favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

