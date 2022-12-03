Florida defensive back joins the transfer portal parade

Florida Gators sophomore safety Donovan McMillion has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, though he can not officially enter the transfer portal until Dec. 5. That is the day that players who have not graduated can officially enter college football’s de facto free agency system.

A former four-star recruit, McMillion was a part of Dan Mullen’s final recruiting class, having enrolled in January 2021. He was a major get by Mullen, with the Pennsylvania native considered the 12th-best safety in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

He played in 25 games across two seasons, recording 30 total tackles and one tackle for loss. He spent the majority of his time in Gainesville as a reserve safety, although he did get more playing time toward the end of this season because of an injury to starter Rashad Torrence II. While he didn’t play as much on defense as he would like, he did make a home for himself on the special teams unit.

McMillion was highly sought after in his recruiting cycle. He held offers from other top-tier programs in the SEC and around the nation. It is unknown what McMillion is looking for in the next chapter of his college career. He will have two years of eligibility remaining

McMillion’s departure is one of many that the Gators will see this offseason, as Florida is expected to be active in the transfer portal. That isn’t a surprise, as Napier tries to shape the roster in his image.

