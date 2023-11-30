Florida’s defense impresses top-25 LB on first gameday visit

Florida’s football team didn’t get the result it wanted on the field Saturday against Florida State, but the Gators got the job done off the field.

McKinney (Texas) linebacker Riley Pettijohn, a top-25 player in the 2025 class, was in Gainesville for his first gameday visit to the Swamp, and he left town impressed with Florida’s defensive, according to 247Sports.

“I liked it,” Pettijohn said. “It was live. I thought the defense played really well. It was one stupid penalty at the end. I really liked the atmosphere, and really liked the way the defense played too.”

There’s no doubt that Pettijohn is taking Florida seriously, especially because his five-star teammate Xavier Filsaime is committed there as well. Filsaime will join the program in 2024, but the two could reunite the following year.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman are his two biggest connections at Florida. He would fit into the WILL linebacker spot, given Florida’s current defensive scheme.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire