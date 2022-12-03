Florida defender named to Senior Bowl ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Florida Gators senior linebacker Ventrell Miller has been announced as a participant in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Held in Mobile, Alabama, the 2023 Senior Bowl will be announcing its participants throughout the rest of the month. It is the preeminent college showcase game for prospective NFL prospects where famously, the prospects are coached by NFL coaching staffs.

Last season, the Jets and Lions — both teams held top five picks in the 2022 draft — provided their sideline gurus for the event. The coaches for the 2023 Senior Bowl have not been announced yet.

Miller was the Gators’ best player in 2022. The defense was completely different without number 51 at the middle linebacker spot. He played in 43 games across five seasons for the Gators. He suffered a torn bicep in the second game of the 2021 season, forcing him to sit out for the rest of the year. He recorded 124 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in his career as a Florida Gator.

Miller is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL draft. He has not made a decision on if he will play in the Gators’ upcoming bowl game, per 247 Sports.

Story continues

Florida will find out their opponent on Sunday, at the earliest. The College Football Playoff Selection Show will announce the four playoff teams and the New Year’s Six participants. After that has been announced, the individual bowl games will announce their participants throughout the afternoon.

Related

Florida defensive back joins the transfer portal parade Gators offer WMU defensive line transfer to kick off portal season Gators among USA TODAY Sports' biggest disappointments of the 2022 season This Florida defender named semi-finalist for end of season award Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver to enter transfer portal, per report

List

Gators Wire grades Florida football's 2022 regular season

List

Dooley’s Dozen: 12 things Florida football needs to improve on

List

A look at Florida baseball's 2023 recruiting class

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire