Florida defender locks in official visit with Gamecocks. A commitment could follow

South Carolina is planning a big recruiting weekend June 11-13 with several key prospects making official visits. Three recruits will be coming from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida.

Safety JyVonte McClendon (6-2, 180) confirmed Wednesday night that he and two teammates — running back Jaylon Glover (5-9, 195) and athlete Sam McCall (6-2, 180) — will take official visits with the Gamecocks that weekend.

McClendon said some of his family members will join him, and it could turn out to be a special weekend for him. He said he’s not talking with any other schools about visits at this point, and he’s thinking he could make a commitment to the Gamecocks while on the visit.

“I like the way they coach and how they feel about their players, and their support group,” McClendon said. Secondary coach Torrian Gray has been his recruiter. “I’ve been talking to him since Florida. He’s from where I’m from. That’s part of the relationship, too. We have a close relationship. He’s the recruiter I’m closest to.”

McClendon has been in regular contact with Gray. In fact, he’s been on the phone with the entire staff, including head coach Shane Beamer.

“We’ve just been talking about the school and the team, and where I’m going to play when I go out there,” McClendon said. “I would play free and strong (safety). (Gray) likes my range and how physical I am, too.”

McClendon has had USC and Miami as his top two. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech.

As for his two teammates joining him on the visit, McClendon won’t discount the possibility of all three of them becoming Gamecocks.

“Hopefully. It’s been on our minds,” he said.

Last season McClendon was credited with 37 tackles, according to MaxPreps stats. He also had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and knocked down four passes and blocked a punt. He has 94 career tackles and five interceptions. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 33rd nationally among safeties.

