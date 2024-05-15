Florida debates name, image and likeness rules for high school athletes

The big story: With the end of the school year near, Florida high school athletics have begun their summer hiatus.

That hasn’t stopped the Florida High School Athletics Association from debating one of the most contentious issues facing schools and students — whether to allow athletes to receive payment for use of their name, image and likeness.

The association’s directors met this week to discuss a proposal that would allow teens to negotiate endorsement deals, but notably without any school or coach involvement. The question remained over whether agents would be able to help.

The proposal also included provision of financial education for student-athletes before they graduate.

“By providing student-athletes with knowledge about potential legal and financial drawbacks associated with NIL activities, high schools can contribute to the overall welfare of their student-athletes,” the proposal says. “The FHSAA stands ready to help its student-athletes succeed in this new sports and business landscape.” Read more from News Service of Florida.

Hot topics

Taxes: The Pinellas County School Board unanimously agreed to ask voters to renew a local-option property tax that supports teacher pay and arts programs.

School leadership: Four Pinellas County schools are getting new principals.

FAMU donation debacle: Florida A&M University trustees are trying to sort out how school leaders were convinced to accept and tout a $237 million gift offer that appears to have no validity, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Dress code: A girl was turned away from her Collier County charter school’s prom because she wore a suit instead of a dress, WINK reports.

Discipline referrals: Four of seven Volusia County middle schools that hired additional resource officers are reporting a significant decline in student behavior problems, WKMG reports.

Contract talks: The Brevard County school district offered teachers a 1% raise during negotiations, and contradicted a report stating that Florida teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation, Florida Today reports.

Campus closures: Days after Broward County’s superintendent said he would not recommend closing any under-enrolled schools, School Board members put forth a plan to shutter eight campuses, WTVJ reports. More from WSVN.

Book challenges: The National Women’s Law Group filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Collier County school district, alleging its book removals created a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students and students of color, K-12 Dive reports.

Back to school: Leon County schools will reopen Wednesday after closing because of tornadoes and damage, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

From the police blotter ... A Duval County middle school officer was arrested on accusations of battery against an adult in the school in November, WJXT reports. The officer also was accused of making inappropriate statements to students.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Some students walked out on Jerry Seinfeld’s graduation address at Duke University. What’d he say?