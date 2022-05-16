Florida DC stopping by this Texas A&M commit’s school

Florida defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Sean “Chaos” Spencer will continue his travels around the country this week and his next stop is the Longhorn state. Swamp247‘s Blake Alderman reported that one of Spencer’s more notable will be to Wylie East High School, the home of four-star Texas A&M defensive line commit Anthony James.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pounder has an official visit scheduled with Florida for the weekend of June 3. He also has trips planned to Miami and Washington over the summer. Despite looking at other options, James still says that the Aggies are his team as of now. He’s just making sure that College Station is the best fit for him after being one of the first in the class to commit.

Spencer and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke have been his main points of contact with UF since picking up an offer from Billy Napier and Co. toward the end of March. The June visit should add another level of depth to the relationship between James and Florida.

Chaos has just entered Texas! Trying to find them Wild the Dogs!! Let gooooooooo…. — Sean Spencer (@SpenceChaos) May 16, 2022

Ranked No. 118 overall on the 247Sports composite, James is one of the premier defensive linemen in the class. He stands at No. 16 among players on the D-line and jumps up to No. 7 in 247Sports’ individual rankings. It won’t be easy to sway him away from Texas A&M, but there certainly seems to be an avenue to get the job done.

Interestingly, the Aggies don’t have a date scheduled to host James but he has said in the past that they’ll get the last crack at him.

