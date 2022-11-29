Florida DC stopping by prospect-filled state semifinal as contact period begins

The NCAA’s contact period for FBS programs kicks off on Friday, and Florida is one of many schools that will have coaches attending high school games over the weekend to check in on top commitments and targets.

Florida’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney will be at the Osceola (Kissimmee, Florida) and Lakeland (Florida) game on Friday, according to 247Sports. Toney is there to see defensive back commit Ja'Keem Jackson and four-star UCF defensive line commit John Walker.

Jackson has been committed to Florida since late July and is one of the more promising recruits in the class. Walker has been a flip target for Florida since he committed to the Knights on the same day that Jackson pledged his services to UF, and he has an official visit coming up on Dec. 9. That should make things interesting for Walker as the early signing period approaches, and having a teammate committed to Florida can’t hurt the cause.

The other four-star recruit on Osceola is four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, who is committed to Oklahoma. There’s been little talk about pursuing him as a flip target since the commitment, so expect Florida’s energy to be focused on Walker for the most part.

Lakeland boasts the nation’s top defensive back, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. He stunned the recruiting world by picking Miami over Florida and Alabama, and he’s unlikely to flip at this point in the cycle. Still, Florida did get quarterback Jaden Rashada to flip from the U to UF, so anything is possible.

