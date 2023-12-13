New Florida DBs coach visiting 5-star Gators commit

The first recruiting stop Florida’s new secondary coach, Will Harris, will make is to McKinney, Texas, to see five-star safety commit Xavier Filsaime in person, according to a report from Swamp247’s Blake Alderman.

The two are set to meet up on Wednesday after Harris’ hiring was made official on Monday. Filsaime is the top-ranked defensive recruit under commitment to Florida, and the loss of former secondary coach Corey Raymond has kept him on flip watch leading up to the early signing period.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong paid him an in-home visit to keep the team’s recruiting plan in place, but meeting Harris — his future position coach — will be a big step. The flip rumors might grow even louder if the two don’t click.

Right now, it’s Oregon and Texas pushing the hardest with the Florida commit. The early signing period starts in just one week though, so time is running out for all three parties to make their pitch.

Filsaime is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 31 in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He’s also the second-best safety in the class and the seventh-best player out of the state of Texas.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire