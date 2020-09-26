Florida DB Shawn Davis ejected for targeting, tweets that it was a 'BS call' minutes later

Florida safety Shawn Davis needed to vent after he got ejected against Ole Miss.

Davis was tossed for targeting on the first drive of the first game of the season when he made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond. Not long after he was ejected from the game, Davis took to Twitter to call the penalty a “BS call.”

THATS A BS CALL !!!!!!!!😞 — Shawn Davis Jr. (@sdavjr) September 26, 2020

While Davis might have disagreed with the call, you can see why officials made it. It’s a clear targeting foul. His helmet made contact with the head of a defenseless receiver.

Since Davis was tossed in the first quarter he won’t miss any part of Florida’s game next week against South Carolina. The senior was third on the team with 51 tackles in 2019 and is one of six returning starters on a Florida defense that gave up less than 16 points per game a season ago.





