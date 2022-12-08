Florida cracks top 9 for this 2024 blue-chip offensive tackle

The Florida Gators made the most recent cut in the recruiting race for four-star Dillon (South Carolina) offensive tackle Josiah Thompson Thursday.

Thompson took to Twitter to make the announcement and narrowed things down to Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee. With over a year left in the 2024 cycle, it’s anyone’s game, but the Gamecocks do have a home-state advantage. Four South Carolina insiders have submitted crystal balls with medium to high confidence in favor of the Gamecocks.

The Gators offered Thompson back in August but have yet to get him on campus. South Carolina has already hosted him around 7-10 times, according to 247Sports and On3, and Clemson has brought him in three times.

First I will like to thank all of the amazing coaches for giving me the opportunity to join their amazing program. This recruiting process has been an awesome experience for my family and I. With that being said, here are my top 9 schools.🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/jZI3hYxMfc — Josiah Thompson (@JosiahtThompson) December 8, 2022

Florida certainly has a lot of work to do, but there seems to be some interest in playing in the SEC for Thompson. There’s an opportunity to play early in Gainesville, so that could draw him in. Blocking for five-star quarterback DJ Lagway is also an enticing aspect of Florida’s potential recruiting pitch.

The 247Sports composite ranks No. 58 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 5 among offensive tackles. The site’s individual rankings have him a bit higher at No. 43 and No. 2, respectively, and he’s the top-ranked player in the state of South Carolina.

