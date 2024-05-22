Florida cracks top 35 in USA TODAY Sports’ NCAA too-early re-rank

The start of the 2024 college football campaign is over three months away but with the conclusion of the spring practice season as well as the transfer portal window, the sports media is already submitting its prognostications for the coming fall.

USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg submitted his re-rank 1-134 on Wednesday, placing the Florida Gators at No. 33, sitting between the No. 32 Boise State Broncos and No. 34 James Madison Dukes.

The Orange and Blue were ranked No. 73 in the final tally last fall, wedged between the No. 72 California Golden Bears and No. 74 Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Georgia Bulldogs hold the top spot in the re-rank, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, respectively, in the top five. The LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions round out the top 10.

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire