Florida football cracks top 25 in Week 4 US LBM Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators weren’t granted a spot in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll following a Week 3 upset victory over Tennessee, but a modest 22-7 win over the team formerly known as UNC-Charlotte in Week 4 did the trick.

The Gators jumped up six spots to No. 23 on Sunday, earning 134 total votes and marking the program’s first appearance in the top 25 in exactly one year.

Florida was ranked No. 22 on Sept. 18 last year with a 2-1 record. A loss to Tennessee pushed them outside of the top 25, and Billy Napier has been looking to get his team back in the national conversation since.

The Gators could easily fall back out of the top 25 with a loss to Kentucky. The Wildcats are unofficially ranked No. 27 in the country with 87 votes in the latest Coaches Poll update.

As for the rest of the SEC: Georgia remains at No. 1 following a 49-21 win over UAB; Alabama is the next highest ranked at No. 11 following a two-touchdown win over now No. 20 Ole Miss; LSU is close behind at No. 12 after beating Arkansas, 34-31; Tennessee climbed a spot to No. 19; and Missouri is just above Florida at No. 22.

Texas A&M also received 36 votes and is unofficially ranked No. 31 in the country.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3 is listed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,592 (61) – 2 Michigan 4-0 1,495 – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,414 (2) +1 4 Florida State 4-0 1,390 -1 5 Texas 4-0 1,336 +1 6 Southern California 4-0 1,288 -1 7 Penn State 4-0 1,225 – 8 Washington 4-0 1,194 – 9 Oregon 4-0 1,071 +2 10 Utah 4-0 1,010 – 11 Alabama 3-1 930 +1 12 LSU 3-1 844 +1 13 Notre Dame 4-1 837 -4 14 Oklahoma 4-0 784 – 15 North Carolina 4-0 698 +2 16 Duke 4-0 605 +2 17 Washington State 4-0 555 +7 18 Miami 4-0 485 +3 19 Tennessee 3-1 404 +1 20 Ole Miss 3-1 305 -4 21 Oregon State 3-1 293 -6 22 Missouri 4-0 140 +5 23 Florida 3-1 134 +6 24 Kansas 4-0 120 +9 25 Kansas State 3-1 109 +1

Schools dropped out:

No. 1 Colorado; No. 22 Iowa; No. 23 Clemson; No. 25 UCLA.

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

