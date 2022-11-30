Florida cracks top 10 for this 4-star OT from the class of 2024

The Florida Gators were one of 10 teams named by four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Wednesday as he narrowed down his college options.

Joining UF in Westphal’s top 10 are Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington. He’s visited every school at least once, but it’s the SEC programs that are standing out the most.

247Sports caught up with Westphal to discuss each of his top 10 schools. A detail-oriented athlete, Westphal put together a spreadsheet to keep track of each program’s pros and cons. Florida’s .500 record is a bit of a weakness for the Orange and Blue, but he says that UF checks off just about every other box on his list.

“I went down on a visit three weeks ago and I asked my parents to get a later flight home so we could do a two-day visit. That’s exactly why they are on this list. They have all the bells the whistles. They have everything there. They didn’t have the season they probably wanted, but they have a coaching staff that just came in and the fact they were able to get this far with this coaching staff is amazing.”

Narrowing my attention to my Top 10 current offers to focus on where my college home will be. Humbled and blessed by this journey. I appreciate all the coaches that have supported me. Thank you. My recruitment is still open. pic.twitter.com/ragvLMLSQR — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) November 30, 2022

With over a year left until Westphal has to decide, Florida has some time to beat out the other nine schools (and any potential sleepers) for his commitment. Getting him back on campus could go a long way after Westphal left his November visit raving about the program.

The 247Sports composite ranks Westphal at No. 156 overall in the class of 2024 regardless of position and at No. 7 among offensive tackles. The On3 consensus has him in almost the same spot at No. 158 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

