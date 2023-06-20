Florida could still flip this 4-star FSU wide receiver commit

The Florida Gators remain in pursuit of Dunbar (Fort Myers, Florida) wide receiver Tawaski Abrams, who is still considering UF despite being verbally committed to Florida State since late January.

Abrams, a consensus four-star recruit, was one of many official visitors in the Swamp over the weekend, and he left town admitting that he could see himself playing in Gainesville over Tallahassee, according to Gators Online.

“Just seeing everything, trying to figure out if Florida State is really the right deal for me,” Abrams said. “It opened my eyes to more stuff. Florida is a real good program… I like Florida State but it opened my eyes, like I said, to more things. I’ve just got to see if that’s really for me.”

Florida is clearly pushing the right buttons to keep Abrams interested, but securing a verbal flip is no easy task. It’s not just Florida State that UF has to beat. Texas A&M is making things a three-team race after hosting him on an official visit as well.

Abrams will stop by Florida State over the weekend of June 23, and the Seminoles should pull out all the stops to retain him. Those three programs are the only ones likely to receive official visits.

Florida is in the middle of a recruiting frenzy right now, adding seven commitments to the class since Saturday. It wouldn’t be surprising to see another player join the fray, especially an in-state receiver that’s looking to get on the field early.

Abrams expects to graduate early and early enroll at whichever college he ends up choosing. He’s hoping to have things wrapped up by the end of the summer.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of the four major recruiting services, has Abrams ranked No. 245 overall and No. 42 among receivers in the class of 2024.

