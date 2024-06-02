Florida cornerback Rukeem Stroud commits to Wisconsin, the second to join 2025 class in two days
MADISON – Another day, another commitment for the Wisconsin football program.
Rukeem Stroud, a cornerback from Tampa Tech in Florida, announced Sunday he has committed to UW for the 2025 class.
I’m home badger nation 😎!! #blessed@CoachFick @PatLambert13 @WisFBRecruiting @Andrew_Ivins @tyler_calvaruso @JohnGarcia_Jr @On3sports @tech813coach @TBTFootball @KevinHobbs_DC @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/Gx8Tfo28jE
— Rukeem Stroud 4⭐️ (@rstroud06) June 2, 2024
Stroud's announcement came one day after Arizona offensive lineman Logan Powell committed to UW.
Stroud, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, reportedly had offers from South Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and others.
UW has 13 known commitments for the 2025 class.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Florida cornerback Rukeem Stroud commits to Wisconsin for 2025 class