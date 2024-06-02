Florida cornerback Rukeem Stroud commits to Wisconsin, the second to join 2025 class in two days

MADISON – Another day, another commitment for the Wisconsin football program.

Rukeem Stroud, a cornerback from Tampa Tech in Florida, announced Sunday he has committed to UW for the 2025 class.

Stroud's announcement came one day after Arizona offensive lineman Logan Powell committed to UW.

Stroud, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, reportedly had offers from South Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and others.

UW has 13 known commitments for the 2025 class.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Florida cornerback Rukeem Stroud commits to Wisconsin for 2025 class