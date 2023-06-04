Florida cornerback gives Wisconsin an oral commitment for the 2024 class

MADISON – Luke Fickell’s staff has landed another prospect for the class of 2024.

Vernon Woodward, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback from Winter Park, Florida, announced on Twitter Sunday he has given Wisconsin an oral commitment.

Woodward is the first official commitment from a group of recruits who visited campus this weekend.

Other schools that offered Woodward included Purdue, Illinois, Maryland and Indiana of the Big Ten; Ole Miss of the SEC; Virginia and Boston College of the ACC; and Tulane, Central Florida, Cincinnati and South Florida of the AAC.

Woodward is the second defensive back in the class. UW previous got a commitment from Pennsylvania safety Kahmir Prescott.

