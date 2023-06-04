Florida cornerback gives Wisconsin an oral commitment for the 2024 class
MADISON – Luke Fickell’s staff has landed another prospect for the class of 2024.
Vernon Woodward, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback from Winter Park, Florida, announced on Twitter Sunday he has given Wisconsin an oral commitment.
Wisconsin we home 🦡🔴🔥!!! @CoachFick @Haynes_Badgers @PatLambert13 #committed #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mW0p2l97pI
— Vernon Woodward iii ⭐️ (@_vern1) June 4, 2023
Woodward is the first official commitment from a group of recruits who visited campus this weekend.
Other schools that offered Woodward included Purdue, Illinois, Maryland and Indiana of the Big Ten; Ole Miss of the SEC; Virginia and Boston College of the ACC; and Tulane, Central Florida, Cincinnati and South Florida of the AAC.
Woodward is the second defensive back in the class. UW previous got a commitment from Pennsylvania safety Kahmir Prescott.
