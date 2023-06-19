Florida continues recruiting hot streak, lands commitment from Peach State DT

Florida’s recruiting staff can’t stop landing commitments. After adding four players to the class of 2024 on Saturday, the Gators earned a commitment from Creekside (Fairburn, Georgia) defensive lineman Michai Boireau on Monday.

This is a particularly impressive pickup for the Gators, considering Boireau is a Georgia native and was being recruited by the Bulldogs. He tweet out a day before his announcement to set the time and date, and many noted that he was still in Athens on an official visit with UGA at the time.

Boireau’s official visit to Gainesville came last week (June 9), and he left the Swamp wowed by the school’s athletics and academics. A day after his visit to UGA came to an end, he made things official with Florida. He also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Boireau is a consensus three-star commit that’s ranked No. 936 nationally and No. 88 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024, according to the On3 industry ranking.

He is the third defensive lineman to commit to Florida during the 2024 cycle. Four-star linemen Amaris Williams and Nasir Johnson committed on Saturday. Florida now has 14 players under verbal commitment in the class and remains at No. 3 in the On3 team recruiting rankings.

