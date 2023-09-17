Florida continues home win streak versus Vols

Florida (2-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated No. 9 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 SEC), 29-16, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

The Vols led, 7-0, after Joe Milton III completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton in the first quarter.

Tennessee scored after Florida’s Adam Mihalek missed a 46-yard field goal on the Gators’ first drive.

Florida scored 26 unanswered points and led, 26-7, at halftime.

Trevor Etienne scored on a 62-yard rushing touchdown run before Montrell Johnson Jr. gave Florida a 12-6 lead. The Gators scored two more touchdowns as quarterback Graham Mertz completed a one-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard touchdown pass to Johnson Jr.

Charles Campbell kicked a 42-yard field goal on Tennessee’s first possession during the third quarter.

Milton III completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Bru McCoy for the Vols’ final points.

Milton III completed 20-of-33 passing attempts for 287 yards. Jaylen Wright led Tennessee with 63 rushing yards on 16 rushing attempts.

McCoy recorded five receptions for 94 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown for Tennessee.

