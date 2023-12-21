Florida continues to fall in ESPN College Basketball Power Index

Florida’s double-overtime win against Michigan on Tuesday didn’t stop the Gators’ free fall on the ESPN College Basketball Power Index.

A five-point win over a weak East Carolina team knocked Florida out of the top 25 a week ago, and now the Gators are down from No. 28 to No. 32 in the latest update.

Although this trend seems bad for Florida the Gators aren’t getting worse, per se. The Orange Blue’s BPI rating — a measurement of a team’s true strength moving forward — remains at 8.9. The defense has slipped a bit, but the Gators are scoring more consistently to make up for it.

ESPN projects Florida to finish the season with 20.3 wins, giving the Gators a 5.1% chance to win the SEC. Florida faces the 57th toughest remaining schedule with just two non-conference games left before SEC play.

Next up for Florida are the Grambling State Tigers on Friday at 4 p.m. ET Fans will need ESPN+ or SEC Network+ to watch the broadcast

