Florida commits recruiting 2023 undecided 5-star OT on social media

Florida is still battling it out in the recruiting realm to land five-star Thayer Academy (Brockton, Massachusetts) offensive tackle Samson Okunlola.

The big man — he’s 6-feet-5-inches tall and 305 pounds — will make his college decision on Dec. 15, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, and the Gators are pushing until the very end. Florida should get the last word with him during a Dec. 9 official visit, but Miami is the other major player in this race.

Okunlola is one of few the remaining undecided five-stars in the 2023 class. Florida and Miami are no strangers to each other, especially in the recruiting world, and this one could come down to the wire. Florida’s 2023 quarterback commit Jaden Rashada is doing his part to recruit Okunlola, and wide receiver Aidan Mizell joined in as well on social media. More on that below.

The 247Sports composite ranks Okunlola No. 20 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 3 among offensive tackles in the class. He’s also the top player out of the state of Massachusetts. The site’s individual rankings bump him up to No. 16 nationally, and that’s where he falls on the On3 consensus as well.

Those numbers make it easy to see why Florida is pushing so hard, but only time will tell if Billy Napier and Co. have done enough to land Okunlola.

On3 announced Okunlola's decision date Wednesday

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Samson Okunlola will announce his college decision on December 15th. The 6’6 315 OT from Brockton, MA is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘23 Class (No. 3 OT) Where Should He Go?👇🏽#PancakeHoncho https://t.co/wbTzNwMR9V pic.twitter.com/NJIBsapbff — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 7, 2022

Okunlola took to Twitter after the announcement

Where can I get the most pancakes at? @PANCAKEHONCHO 🥞🔥 https://t.co/2yBxe4K3zp — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) December 8, 2022

2024 Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada wants Okunlola to block for him

Come on home brother 🐊‼️, I’ll prove it when we get up there 🥞! 5 = 1 🤞🏾 @CoachRobSale @SAMSONOKUNLOLA_ https://t.co/GFgIm9kGC4 — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) December 8, 2022

So does 2023 WR commit Aidan Mizell

Of course, Florida has some competition from Miami

@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_ come to the crib fam let’s make these teams fear The U again 🙌🏾🧡💚 https://t.co/zeTF2S7pnJ — ⁵𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁 𝒿𝑜𝓈𝑒𝓅𝒽 𝒥𝓇™ (@rayraythaboy) December 8, 2022

But an official visit over the weekend might help Florida

🚨NEW🚨 5-star OT Samson Okunlola is set to take an official visit to Florida this weekend🐊 Details from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/Y4dwHQ6qmk pic.twitter.com/nAUJh37UAQ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 7, 2022

Just in case Okunlola does need a pancake fix

Gator Nation would love to see Florida land him

Gator Nation my dawg‼️🐊🔶🔷 we will get you a personal pancake chef and a deal with IHOP, come protect for two of the best QBs in the 2023/24 class! Whatever the decision I can’t wait to watch you drop some pancake blocks on the field❕😤 — Chandler🐊🧡💙 (@chandlerg_99) December 8, 2022

