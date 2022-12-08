Florida commits recruiting 2023 undecided 5-star OT on social media

David Rosenberg
·3 min read

Florida is still battling it out in the recruiting realm to land five-star Thayer Academy (Brockton, Massachusetts) offensive tackle Samson Okunlola.

The big man — he’s 6-feet-5-inches tall and 305 pounds — will make his college decision on Dec. 15, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, and the Gators are pushing until the very end. Florida should get the last word with him during a Dec. 9 official visit, but Miami is the other major player in this race.

Okunlola is one of few the remaining undecided five-stars in the 2023 class. Florida and Miami are no strangers to each other, especially in the recruiting world, and this one could come down to the wire. Florida’s 2023 quarterback commit Jaden Rashada is doing his part to recruit Okunlola, and wide receiver Aidan Mizell joined in as well on social media. More on that below.

The 247Sports composite ranks Okunlola No. 20 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 3 among offensive tackles in the class. He’s also the top player out of the state of Massachusetts. The site’s individual rankings bump him up to No. 16 nationally, and that’s where he falls on the On3 consensus as well.

Those numbers make it easy to see why Florida is pushing so hard, but only time will tell if Billy Napier and Co. have done enough to land Okunlola.

On3 announced Okunlola's decision date Wednesday

Okunlola took to Twitter after the announcement

2024 Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada wants Okunlola to block for him

So does 2023 WR commit Aidan Mizell

Of course, Florida has some competition from Miami

But an official visit over the weekend might help Florida

Just in case Okunlola does need a pancake fix

Gator Nation would love to see Florida land him

