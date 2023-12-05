Florida commit, five-star S Xavier Filsaime schedules official visit to Texas

Texas received good news on the recruiting trail recently.

Five-star safety Xavier Filsaime has scheduled an official visit to Texas for later this month. The current Florida commit will visit Austin on Dec. 15-17.

According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon are also scheduled to make an in-home visit with Filsaime on Thursday evening.

Filsaime is rated the No. 2 safety in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3’s industry ranking. The McKinney native is viewed as the No. 7 overall prospect in Texas.

With safety Jalen Catalon entering the transfer portal on Monday evening, flipping Filsaime would be a massive win at a position of need for Sarkisian’s staff.

