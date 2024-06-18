Florida’s College World Series matchup with Kentucky postponed

Tuesday night’s meeting between the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather, NCAA Baseball announced on its official Twitter account.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. This is not the first time that the weather has wreaked havoc on college baseball’s postseason play — and is unlikely to be the last.

The two schools face each other in an elimination game following UK’s loss to the Texas A&M Aggies — who beat the Orange and Blue in the opening game — on Monday night, 5-1. The Gators earned the right to face the second-ranked team thanks to a 5-4 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Monday afternoon.

The ‘Cats had won six straight games in the postseason before that defeat.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire