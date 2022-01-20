Florida coaches visiting offensive line commit Thursday

The only Florida commit that didn’t sign during the early period was three-star offensive lineman Jalen Farmer. Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale will be making a trip to Covington, Georgia to visit Farmer on Thursday, according to 247Sports.

Sale will be joined by assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton on the visit to Eastside High. Farmer previously met with head coach Billy Napier and strength coach Mark Hocke in December, and he was able to make it to Gainesville the weekend of Jan. 14.

While Farmer did hold off on signing, he’s one of the few commits who stuck with Florida through the coaching change. He committed to Dan Mullen on Sept. 10, but the new staff made a good impression on him quickly. Farmer’s high school coach said that he felt comfortable while visiting Florida and kept mentioning how cool the coaches were.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 325-pounder has looked at other options, though. He took an official visit to Kentucky in December and is set to visit Auburn and Mississippi State in the coming weeks. Losing the No. 34 ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class isn’t something Napier wants right now, so stopping in before Farmer heads to another SEC school for the weekend makes sense.

Related

Gators expected to visit high-priority 4-star California athlete on Thursday Billy Napier visits No. 1 running back in 2023 class UF staff to visit this 4-star running back on Wednesday Report: Billy Napier visits top 2023 prospect Arch Manning Gators preparing to host this 2023 5-star defensive back

List

Here are Florida football's assistant coach hires under Billy Napier

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.