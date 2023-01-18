Florida coaches visit Louisiana 3-star OT commit

A trio of Florida coaches visited De La Salle three-star offensive tackle Caden Jones, the lone unsigned commit in the 2023recruiting class, on Monday, according to 247Sports.

Jones committed after the early signing period, so he has to wait until national signing day to officially join the class. That means he could flip if another program pressed hard enough, which explains why Florida sent three staff members out to him once the contact period opened up.

Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton and running backs coach/area recruiter Jabbar Juluke have taken point on this recruitment. Juluke’s ties to the state of Louisiana have come in hand plenty of times during the Billy Napier era at Florida, and Sale and Stapleton will be Jones’ position coaches once he gets on campus. Napier’s staff recruited Jones while ULL too, so Jones is quite familiar with the group.

They went out to visit Jones because he is unsure if he’ll be able to get back on campus before signing day with a loaded basketball schedule.

Jones will join fellow linemen Roderick Kearney, Knijeah Harrisand Bryce Lovett in the class of 2023 and should help add some depth to a position room that just lost four starters.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire