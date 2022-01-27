Florida coaches set to visit five-star linebacker on Thursday

Four Florida coaches stopped by Cypress Park High School to see five-star linebacker Harold Perkins on Thursday.

Perkins decommitted from Texas A&M on Monday and is one of the top targets left on Florida’s recruiting board. He was able to take an official visit to Gainesville on Jan. 14, and he already has a friendship with incoming safety Kamari Wilson. Although the Gators’ recruiting staff was unable to meet with him last week, they did meet with Perkins’ uncle on the road to keep the line of communication open.

Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney joined inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond on the trip.

Florida’s biggest competition for Perkins is LSU. The Tigers will get the last word with him this weekend on an official visit, so stopping by one last time before nationals signing day makes sense for Napier’s staff. He’s been relentless in his pursuit of Perkins, and it seems to be paying off.

“The new staff is taking better care of the players in terms of the housing situation and building up the facilities,” Perkins said to 247Sports. “I wasn’t really rocking with the old staff or how they did things but I see a lot of positive changes going down and I’m for sure going to give them a hard look.”

Florida just lost two of its top linebackers to the transfer portal. Four-star Shemar James signed with the Gators during the early period, and pairing him with Perkins would be a nice way to fill a serious hole on the depth chart.

Perkins is the No. 8 overall player on the 247Sports Composite and is tied for the No.1 linebacker spot in the country.

Update: Billy Napier is in Texas and is expected to visit Perkins in-home Thursday night, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

