Florida Coaches Poll following wins over Georgia, Mississippi State

Florida took care of business this week, beating both Mississippi State and Georgia, but the USA TODAY Coaches Poll voters didn’t show the Gators any love in the latest update.

Perhaps blowing a 20-point lead with 10 minutes left at home soured the voters, but the truth is that the Orange and Blue have found it hard to garner any support for most of the year. Florida has come short in all six of its Quadrant 1 games this year. Voters need to see a signature win to warrant a spot in the top 25 and plenty of other teams in the country.

Still, it seems odd that Florida winds up with no votes most weeks. The Gators are 14-0 against Q2, Q3 and Q4 opponents, meaning they are undoubtedly on the bubble of the country’s top 30 or so teams.

With only 12 games left in the regular season, Florida is running out of opportunities to prove itself to the voters. Wednesday’s matchup against Kentucky is another Q1 battle, but the Gators have struggled on the road under Todd Golden.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 18-2 766 (23) – 2 Purdue 19-2 746 (8) – 3 North Carolina 17-3 710 – 4 Houston 18-2 680 – 5 Tennessee 15-4 658 – 6 Wisconsin 16-4 593 +4 7 Duke 15-4 512 +5 8 Kentucky 15-4 510 -2 9 Kansas 16-4 503 -1 10 Marquette 15-5 454 +5 11 Iowa State 16-4 408 +7 12 Arizona 15-5 405 -3 13 Creighton 16-5 367 +3 14 Illinois 15-5 359 -3 15 Texas Tech 16-3 340 +6 16 Auburn 16-4 331 -10 17 Utah State 18-2 258 +3 18 Baylor 14-5 188 -4 19 Dayton 16-3 166 -2 20 New Mexico 18-3 162 +5 21 BYU 15-5 159 -2 22 Alabama 14-6 147 +4 23 Florida Atlantic 17-4 122 +1 24 Oklahoma 15-5 106 -11 25 TCU 15-5 99 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire