Florida Coaches Poll following wins over Georgia, Mississippi State

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida took care of business this week, beating both Mississippi State and Georgia, but the USA TODAY Coaches Poll voters didn’t show the Gators any love in the latest update.

Perhaps blowing a 20-point lead with 10 minutes left at home soured the voters, but the truth is that the Orange and Blue have found it hard to garner any support for most of the year. Florida has come short in all six of its Quadrant 1 games this year. Voters need to see a signature win to warrant a spot in the top 25 and plenty of other teams in the country.

Still, it seems odd that Florida winds up with no votes most weeks. The Gators are 14-0 against Q2, Q3 and Q4 opponents, meaning they are undoubtedly on the bubble of the country’s top 30 or so teams.

With only 12 games left in the regular season, Florida is running out of opportunities to prove itself to the voters. Wednesday’s matchup against Kentucky is another Q1 battle, but the Gators have struggled on the road under Todd Golden.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

18-2

766 (23)

2

Purdue

19-2

746 (8)

3

North Carolina

17-3

710

4

Houston

18-2

680

5

Tennessee

15-4

658

6

Wisconsin

16-4

593

+4

7

Duke

15-4

512

+5

8

Kentucky

15-4

510

-2

9

Kansas

16-4

503

-1

10

Marquette

15-5

454

+5

11

Iowa State

16-4

408

+7

12

Arizona

15-5

405

-3

13

Creighton

16-5

367

+3

14

Illinois

15-5

359

-3

15

Texas Tech

16-3

340

+6

16

Auburn

16-4

331

-10

17

Utah State

18-2

258

+3

18

Baylor

14-5

188

-4

19

Dayton

16-3

166

-2

20

New Mexico

18-3

162

+5

21

BYU

15-5

159

-2

22

Alabama

14-6

147

+4

23

Florida Atlantic

17-4

122

+1

24

Oklahoma

15-5

106

-11

25

TCU

15-5

99

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;

