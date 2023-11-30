Florida coaches planning in-home visit with Peach State OT

The recruiting contact period is set to open back up on Dec. 1, and the Florida Gators will be sending coaches to McDonough, Georgia, to see Eagle’s Landing Christian offensive tackle Favour Edwin, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 290-pound lineman is a consensus three-star recruit ranked among the top 40 offensive tackles in the class of 2024. Auburn is the current favorite to land him, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, but Alabama and Florida remain in the race.

The Gators aren’t sending random members of the staff on this last-minute push either. Head coach Billy Napier and co-offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton are among the names expected in McDonough Friday.

The early signing period is just three weeks away, so Edwin will likely make a decision just after he meets with Florida’s coaches.

“I’m getting really close,” Edwin said. “I have to start figuring it out and have to decide real fast. I think (it will be in the next few days). Really think so. And I’ll just put it out there (when I’m ready).”

Florida has four offensive linemen under commitment, including four-star tackles Marcus Mascoll and Fletcher Westphal. Edwin is ranked higher than the other two tackles committed to UF, though, so he could still work his way into some early playing time if he chooses the Orange and Blue.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire