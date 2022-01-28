Florida coaches to meet with 4-star safety before his trip to LSU

The Gators continue to make four-star Ponchatoula (Louisiana) safety Jacoby Mathews a top priority. He was on campus this past weekend for an official visit, his first trip to Florida, and the coaching staff wanted to get one more pitch in before he heads to Baton Rouge to take his final official visit before national signing day.

0According to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman, co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond went to visit Mathews on Friday morning before he leaves for LSU later in the day.

Mathews, the No. 38 player in the 2022 recruiting class and No. 2 safety per the 247Sports Composite, had positive things to say about his trip to UF this past weekend. He said that the coaches, many of whom previously coached in Louisiana, made a good impression on him and he could get behind the way the staff wants to use him.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 193-pound prospect is set to announce his decision on national signing day, when he will choose between Florida, LSU and Texas A&M. However, he took his official visit to College Station back in June, and the Gators and Tigers are widely considered to have the best shot at him.

UF will hope the impression made with the two visits will be enough to fend off a push from LSU to keep Mathews in-state.

Related

Here's where former Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper is transferring to Florida coaches set to visit 5-star linebacker on Thursday Gators coaches plan to visit with OL commit ahead of signing day Gators coaches to visit this 2022 wide receiver target It’s inevitable: Roster cuts are coming for Florida football

List

Here are Florida football's assistant coach hires under Billy Napier

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.