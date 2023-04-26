Florida coaches keeping close with 2024 five-star CB

Spring practices are starting all over the country, and that means Florida’s coaches are out and about recruiting and evaluating talent.

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong stopped by five-star defensive back target Kobe Black’s school, Connally (Waco, Texas), twice to kick off the contact period, according to Gators Online. Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson was also on campus for the second visit.

Florida is serious about the No. 3 cornerback and No. 18 recruit in the country, according to the On3 industry ranking. The Gators offered him a scholarship at the beginning of the year and have since made his list of top 11 programs.

While Black has yet to visit Florida’s campus, getting coaches out to him is the next best thing. Showing a player how much he’s wanted can go a long way during the recruitment process. Of course, Black isn’t short on Power Five programs that want him playing for their school.

Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M are among the other suitors still left in the race.

Getting Black on campus is the next step, but there’s no news on that front just yet. Florida won’t be considered a major player in this race until that happens. Right now, the Longhorns have the best odds at 79.9%, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire