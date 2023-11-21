Florida Coaches Coalition to tackle issue of low wages with Florida Legislature

Higher pay could be closer than some thought for Florida sports coaches.

In the months following a post to X that sent social media in a spin with talks of "$1.00 an hour" pay and potential boycotts, the Florida Coaches Coalition has taken another major step in its efforts to raise wages for coaches across all sports in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Coaches Coalition (FCC) announced on Tuesday that the organization has a meeting scheduled with the Florida Legislature on Dec. 7 ahead of football state championships, which will begin that day at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

@PayFLCoaches was founded in 2021 to help advocate for coaches in Florida. These are coaches who work tirelessly and selflessly to help student-athletes across the State of Florida. Unfortunately, these coaches are compensated (on average) $2 an hour due to an outdated supplement…

The FCC is a free-to-join advocacy group that claims a membership of more than 13,000 coaches in Florida, representing over 1,200 high school, middle school and youth-level teams.

The group noted in the post that this is the "first opportunity ever" that state legislators can "hear directly from coaches on how low supplements affect their lives" and encouraged coaches to attend the meeting "although seating is limited."

"This is also an opportunity to work collectively to see if a solution can be found prior to the Legislative Session in January," the FCC said.

"There is no guarantee we will get another opportunity at this."

How did we get here?

The @FHSAA has repeatedly said that the wage issue that coaches in Florida face is a "school district issue."



The @FHSAA has repeatedly said that the wage issue that coaches in Florida face is a "school district issue."

When officials in Florida threatened to strike in 2020, the FHSAA stepped in and gave them a raise. When 31 other states approved high school NIL, the FHSAA came out…

The FCC claimed in a social media post on Oct. 12 that a majority of its members at public schools were ready to boycott their supplemented positions due to low wages.

Just three days before that three-page letter calling on the FEA and president Andrew Spar was published to X, the FCC posted a graphic to X teasing a potential walkout, which received viral support from coaches and others pro-improving pay.

“A majority of our hard working athletic coaches in Florida public schools are ready to boycott their supplemented positions due to the low wages they are being paid," the letter said.

“We want every athletic coach in Florida Public Schools to be paid at minimum, guaranteed Florida minimum wage for every hour they work in a calendar year."

“We feel that the athletic coaches in Florida have been taken advantage of. Our members have repeatedly tried to set up meetings with multiple teacher unions across the state to discuss, but have been brushed off by union leadership and their concerns are not being taken seriously,” the FCC said.

“When compared to their peers in other states, the lack of pay for our coaches in Florida is appalling,” the FCC said. “Even more alarming, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) is drafting Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies that will allow for student-athletes to be paid.”

Spar responded below the Oct. 12 post from his personal X account that he would "want to talk" with FEA and executive director Dr. Andrew Ramjit.

On Oct. 16, the long-awaited conversation happened with the two parties arriving to work "through the Florida Legislature." To be discussed in the next Florida Legislative Session, bills must be finalized and submitted by January 9.

Still, while admitting "more research" needed to be done on their end, the FCC stated that a boycott was "not out of the question" and called the months ahead "critical."

Big names in football chime in

Florida Atlantic football head coach Tom Herman added a prominent voice to the discourse in October.

"In my 10 months here, I've been absolutely flabbergasted at the treatment of those coaches," Herman told The Palm Beach Post. "We have to do something to keep our good coaches in this state from running to Georgia, to Alabama, to Texas to get paid what most believe is a fair wage."

In Palm Beach County, the home of the Owls, the supplement for a head football coach is $4,500 and the average tenure is just more than two years, with over 45 head football coaching changes having taken place in the last three seasons.

"We don't want the best players in the state of Florida moving out of state because they are going to get better coaches. And we certainly don't want the best coaches in our state moving to other states because they can make a better living."

