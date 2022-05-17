Florida’s coach visits this 5-star defensive lineman’s school

Florida football’s cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond was busy on the recruiting trail Monday, making a stop at Alabaster (Alabama) Thompson to check in on a pair of 5-star prospects. His primary focus was on cornerback Tony Mitchell, who is one of head coach Billy Napier’s primary targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Raymond also got a gander at defensive lineman Peter Woods while he was there as well.

The 6-foot-four-inch, 265-pound prep prospect currently has the Gators among his top four schools in the running for his services, which also includes Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma. However, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Texas are all still considered contenders, with the latter recently scheduled for an official visit. According to On3, Woods has some positive feelings for Florida which bodes well for the Orange and Blue.

“I visited Florida last summer, so I have been there before, but the old staff was there. I really like coach Spencer and I think coach Napier can get the program back. Gator football is great, the program speaks for itself, and I really like the interaction I and coach Spencer have had. Coach Chaney is great too.”

The blue-chip defensive lineman will return to Gainesville for an official visit on June 9 to follow up on his visits last summer. Woods is the No. 26 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 while the On3 Consensus has him at No. 21 and No. 2 in those categories, respectively.

