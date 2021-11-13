Florida coach Dan Mullen's seat warms as Gators survive vs. FCS Samford Bulldogs

Dan Mullen looked like he almost wouldn't make it past halftime.

But whatever the coach told his Florida Gators team in the locker room worked – kind of.

After a defensively disastrous first 30 minutes against FCS school Samford, the Gators trailed by a touchdown (42-35). They responded by outscoring the Bulldogs 35-10 in the second half to escape The Swamp with a 70-52 victory. Florida moved to 5-5 and will have two chances to become bowl eligible with games remaining against Missouri and Florida State.

The 42 points allowed in the first half were the most for one half in school history. Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, along with offensive line coach John Hevesy, on Monday after the South Carolina Gamecocks blew out the Gators 40-17 last week. The Gators' performance Saturday does not bode well for their former boss's future, already uncertain, in Gainesville.

The Gators paid the Bulldogs $525,000 for the scare. The two teams will play again in 2024 for the same price.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones threw six touchdown passes and completed 28 of 34 throws for 464 yards. He added 10 rushes (one touchdown) to lead the team with 86 rushing yards. Dameon Piece (seven carries, 78 yards) rushed for two touchdowns and wideout Kemore Gamble (six catches, 122 yards) hauled in a pair of scores. Five Gators receivers had more than 50 receiving yards.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen reacts against the Samford Bulldogs during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Bulldogs were led by do-it-all quarterback Liam Welch, who passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns on top of two more scores on the ground with a team-high 65 rushing yards.

Samford receiver Montrell Washington caught 10 of Welch's 33 completions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown during a back-and-forth first half.

Contributing: Steve Berkowitz

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida Gators survive vs. Samford; coach Dan Mullen still on hot seat