Despite reports last month that Florida coach Dan Mullen was a candidate for some of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies, Mullen says he had no contact with any NFL teams.

“A lot of rumors out there,” Mullen said, via the Orlando Sentinel. “But I didn’t speak to anybody.”

Mullen did hint, however, that the NFL could pique his interest in the future.

“What is college football going to look like in three or four years?” Mullen asked. “I think there’s a lot of uncertainty that we’re trying to figure out right now to see what our futures are going to hold.”

The 48-year-old Mullen has no NFL experience at all, either as a player or as a coach, but he’s been a successful head coach both at Mississippi State and at Florida. And Mullen was Urban Meyer’s quarterbacks coach at both Bowling Green and Utah, and Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Florida. If Meyer succeeds as head coach of the Jaguars, some NFL team may see Mullen as the next best thing to Meyer.

Florida coach Dan Mullen says he did not talk to any NFL teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk