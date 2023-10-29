Florida coach Billy Napier provides injury update on Shemar James and Kingsley Eguakun

In the second half of Florida’s 43-20 loss to Georgia, two Florida starters – Kingsley Eguakun and Shemar James – reaggravated injuries.

Postgame, coach Billy Napier spoke about the health of both.

Eguakun is fine, Napier said. The starting C injured the same ankle that kept him out the last two games and five of Florida’s first seven.

With James, he suffered a leg injury during pre-game warmups. This was possibly due to the condition of the turf.

Napier didn’t confirm whether the turf contributed to James’ injury. Instead, he said, “there was an incident pregame.”

"This field is definitely something to keep an eye on."



Florida's Shemar James left during warmups after going down on the field, but did return. @JennyDell_ reports on the conditions for Georgia vs. Florida. pic.twitter.com/0LHmvayIpj — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

The City of Jacksonville put out a statement during the game saying the field was tested and posed no safety issue.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart proclaimed he noticed no issues.

James played much of the game until he reinjured it in the third quarter. The sophomore didn’t return.

Napier noted that this issue stems back to high school for James, and it reared its ugly head Saturday.

“I do think it will be something we'll be evaluating, big picture-wise for him,” Napier said.

He added he’ll provide more of an update in the middle of next week before Florida returns against Arkansas at noon next Saturday at home.

