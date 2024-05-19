Florida Citrus Sports seeks to host 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games are not the only football events Florida Citrus Sports is working to draw to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

Steve Hogan, CEO of the nonprofit that manages events at the city-owned stadium, told Orlando Business Journal that besides seeking to host the Pro Bowl Games — which function as the National Football League’s all-star celebration — his group also is seeking to host home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027, as well as that year’s college football game between the universities of Florida and Georgia, which is traditionally played at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium.

The opportunities would come as Jacksonville undergoes a $1.4 billion stadium renovation project, with Orlando and Gainesville in consideration to host games when the stadium has to close in 2027 to finish construction.

