Florida CB target returning to campus for July cookout

After earning a commitment from his teammate, the Florida Gators immediately shot to the top of Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida) defensive back Chris McCorkle’s list.

He’ll make his first unofficial visit to the Swamp at the end of July, according to Gators Online, as one of many visitors coming into town for the July 29 Grill in the Ville cookout. McCorkle, a rising junior, and Teddy Foster, a class of 2024 commit, will arrive in town a day early, meaning they’ll have more time to spend on campus and with the staff.

It might be a bit early to put McCorkle on any sort of commitment watch, but things are clearly moving in the right direction between him and UF. Expect Florida to build on its lead during this visit.

McCorkle is a three-star recruit by On3’s measure and has yet to receive a grade from the other three major services. On3 has him listed as the 37th-best cornerback in the class of 2025 and No. 50 in the state of Florida.

The Gators have a dominant lead on the On3 recruiting prediction machine, with 62.4% odds to land McCorkle. Florida Atlantic (5.0%), Coastal Carolina (4.3%) and Appalachian State (3.5%) round out the top three.

