Florida’s Casey Greenberg earns lone Gators women’s diving Olympics berth

Florida’s diving standout Casey Greenberg concluded the U.S. Olympic trials with a 495.20 combined-score performance to finish tenth among her fellow countrywomen, earning her a spot on the Paris Olympics team roster.

Greenberg opened the finals session with a 54.60, adding to her 246.30 semifinal score set Friday night. The rising junior followed that up with a 54.00 on her forward 3 1/2 somersault pike to head into the halfway mark with a 354.90 total score.

The Gainesville native’s next two dives scored below 45.00, but she ended her final attempt on a high note. She scored 55.20 on her forward 2 1/2 somersault 1 twist pike to close her trials competition with 495.20 for 10th place.

GATORS COMPETING IN PARIS

Maha Amer – Egypt

Julie Brousseau – Canada

Josh Liendo – Canada

Nicole Maier – Germany

Jonny Marshall – Great Britain

Alfonso Mestre – Venezuela

Alberto Mestre – Venezuela

Aleksas Savickas – Lithuania

Caeleb Dressel – USA

Bobby Finke – USA

Kieran Smith – USA

Emma Weyant – USA

Luke Whitlock – USA

Olympics details

Swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held at the Paris La Defense Arena, located in the city of Nanterre. Indoor swimming kicks off July 27 and runs through August 4; in total, 35 medal events will be competed.

The Olympic swimming competition concludes with the men’s and women’s open water (10km marathon swimming) races taking place Aug. 8-9. The full Team USA roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be confirmed in July.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire