Florida brings in impressive amount of recruits for first day of spring practice

Everyone is excited to see what Florida is like under new head coach Billy Napier. Fans and media members can only see snippets of what is going on in practices until the Orange and Blue game on April 16, but recruits can see whole practices when they visit the Swamp. On the first day of spring practice, Florida hosted over 15 prospects as it kicked things off on Tuesday.

Some of the elite names to stop by includes four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star pass-catcher Eugene Wilson III, four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons and four-star linebacker and Michigan commit Raylen Wilson.

Eugene and Rodgers sit pretty close to the top of Florida’s wide receiver board. This will be Eugene’s second visit to the Gators this month, naming the Orange and Blue his leader after his first visit. For Rodgers, this is his first visit under the new staff.

For Johnson and Simmons, it’s their first visit to see Florida under Napier too. Johnson’s name has soared up the Gators defensive blackboard after a strong performance at the Under Armour event in Miami last month. Also, Napier, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have impressed Simmons so far and finally got him on campus.

Look for more prospects to visit throughout this week and then a flurry of them over the weekend.

Related

Anthony Richardson full go at spring practice after December knee surgery Emory Jones committed to the Gators, won't enter NCAA transfer portal Over a dozen players expected to participate in Florida Pro Day This IMG Academy 5-star OL has Florida in his top 13 This former Georgia CB commit visiting Florida on Friday

List

Take a look at Florida's 2023 quarterback recruiting board

List

Gators fans need to keep an eye on these five 2023 football recruits

List

Florida's top 10 recruiting targets in 2023, per On3

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.