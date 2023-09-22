Florida’s blue-chip QB commit off to hot start in current high school season

The high school football season is in the thick of its schedule and a five-star Florida Gators commit is having “the hottest start among all 2024 quarterbacks.”

Willis High quarterback DJ Lagway committed to the Florida Gators last December and he’s proving his ratings by lighting up the football field.

On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power highlights what Lagway has accomplished this year.

“Lagway is averaging a gaudy 367 total yards and 5.25 touchdowns per game,” Power said. “Perhaps most importantly, the film matches the numbers so far. Lagway has made some sensational individual plays with his arm and legs. He continues to look like the best off-platform passer in the cycle but is also showing some improvement with his consistency from the pocket and operating within structure.”

Lagway has thrown for 1,257 yards on top of 17 touchdowns, although his big-play eagerness has to three interceptions. He has also rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida’s passer of the future was in attendance last weekend for the rivalry game with Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound signal-caller is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him in the same spots.

