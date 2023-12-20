Florida’s blue-chip LB commit flips to Miami Hurricanes

Florida football got some more bad news on Wednesday afternoon during the opening of the early signing period rush. Along with the moratorium placed on five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray’s official commitment, as well as Amaris Williams who flipped to the Auburn Tigers, the Gators were also dealt a major blow with the flip of another blue-chip recruit.

Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes out of Largo (Florida) made a last-minute decision and decided to choose the Miami Hurricanes despite the long courtship between him and UF.

He was originally offered as a freshman during Dan Mullen’s tenure and inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman continued where his predecessor left off. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Sunshine State product grew up a Gators fan and was seemingly amped to join the Orange and Blue.

However, the Hurricanes were persistent throughout and there were times when it appeared that his commitment to Florida might be wavering. His official visit to Coral Gables this month likely was what turned the tables on Billy Napier and Co in the end.

Hayes is ranked No. 73 overall and No. 7 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 80 and 7, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire