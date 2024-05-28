Florida’s Billy Napier ‘comfortable’ in role after Jaden Rashada lawsuit

DESTIN — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier said he’s “comfortable” in his actions of the recruitment of Jaden Rashada — which are now the subject of a federal lawsuit.

Napier declined to get into specifics Tuesday as the SEC’s spring meetings opened at the Hilton Sandestin. He did, however, say he was appreciative of the school’s support.

“Look, I think it’s important for everybody to understand that I can’t comment due to the litigation,” Napier said in his first public remarks since the suit was filed. “But I do have confidence in our legal team. I am comfortable with my actions, and I’m thankful for the university’s support. We’re going to keep it at that, kind of let the process take its course.”

Rashada signed with the Gators as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. But he backed out before his first practice as a reported $13.85 million name, image and likeness deal fell through.

Last week, Rashada sued Napier and a top booster, Hugh Hathcock, and a former Florida football staffer. The 37-page complaint said that Napier personally vouched for a $1 million payment from Hathcock to Rashada on the December early signing day. The suit called the case “emblematic of the abuses running rampant in the world of big-time college football.”

Napier said the Gators dealt with some of the recruiting questions about Rashada’s agreement in the past; the lawsuit doesn’t appear to change them much.

Napier is 11-14 through two seasons with the Gators.

Rashada ended up at Arizona State and has since transferred to one of UF’s biggest rivals, Georgia.

Napier’s answer to the complaint is due on July 23, according to court records.

This story will be updated.

