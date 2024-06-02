Florida bats go quiet against Oklahoma State in rout

Florida couldn’t muster up much offense against Brian Holiday and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night in a 7-1 loss at the Stillwater Regional.

The Gators’ offense struck out 10 times, reaching safely just twice through nine innings. Tyler Shelnut doubled with two outs in the second inning, and Jac Caglianone homered in the ninth to break the shutout.

Caglianone’s home run is his 30th of the season, which is historic for a number of reasons. Most probably, it makes him the first back-to-back 30-home run player in college baseball history. Caglianone is just four home runs away from breaking the program career record, but Florida faces elimination on Sunday.

They’ll likely throw Pierce Coppola after starting Caglianone on the mound in the loss. The Cowboys hit him well, especially the lefties. Caglianone surrendered four solo home runs, doubling his season total in just two innings. He lasted through the fifth, finishing the day with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Ryan Slater walked two but survived the sixth for Florida. The freshmen didn’t fare as well in relief. Jake Clemente gave up a two-run bomb and recorded just one out. Robert Satin finished the inning and then got the hook after walking the leadoff man in the eighth.

Grayson Smith had a decent outing. Erasing the baserunner with a double play ball and striking out three of the eight batters he faced over the final two frames — Florida got last rights as the home team in this winner’s bracket matchup.

A rematch with Nebraska now awaits the Gators on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Winning means another shot at Oklahoma State in the evening, but it will take another win on Monday to win the regional.

