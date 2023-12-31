Florida basketball wraps up 2023 ranked inside top 50 of NET rankings

Another blowout win for Florida over a Quadrant 4 opponent has the Florida Gators men’s basketball team back up to No. 46 in the final NCAA NET rankings update of 2023.

Of course, the road only gets tougher from here for the Gators with conference play starting. A 10-3 record against non-conference foes has kept Florida nationally relevant, but no one is projecting more than a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament if Florida can’t secure a big win over the next couple of months.

Fortunately, the SEC is filled with competitive programs and could field as many as nine Tournament teams this season. Florida will have its chance to prove its better than the 46th-best program in the nation.

Here’s how the quadrant system breaks things up:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Florida is now 1-2 against Quadrant 1 opponents, 2-1 against Quadrant 2 opponents, 1-0 against Quadrant 3 opponents and 6-0 against Quadrant 4 opponents.

Next up for Florida is No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Beating a Q1 opponent would be the best way for the Gators to kick off SEC play, but a close loss will still help the resume.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire