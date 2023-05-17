Florida basketball welcomes two freshmen to campus

The newest additions to the Florida Gators men’s basketball team have arrived on campus. Forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh are the two freshmen listed on the 2023-24 roster, and the team’s social media accounts posted a video of their arrival on Monday.

Condon hails from Perth, Australia, and has the height to play center at 6 feet-11 inches tall. He’s long and lanky like Colin Castleton was as an 18-year-old. Condon’s strength is defense right now, and he could play a significant role in Florida’s frontcourt rotation as a freshman. Think rim protector off the bench.

Haugh is another future frontcourt piece for Florida. He was a three-star recruit ranked No. 187 overall on the 2023 247Sports composite and No. 39 among power forwards.

Things will certainly look different in Gainesville next season. Todd Golden is returning just a handful of players, most of which are guards. Transfers and the additions of Condon and Haugh are supposed to replace the production lost, but nothing is ever guaranteed.

Getting those players on campus for the Summer A semester will give the new-look team a chance to develop together during workouts.

Guard Walter Clayton Jr., forward EJ Jarvics and centers Micah Handlogten and Tyrese Samuel are the new faces to know from the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire