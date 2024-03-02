Florida basketball wastes double-digit lead, loses to South Carolina in key SEC showdown

SPURRIER VS. RICHT: This old rival is now a legend in Steve Spurrier’s eyes

With a six-team logjam near the top of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday’s matchup between No. 24 Florida and No. 18 South Carolina in Columbia would knock someone out of the race for the league’s regular-season men’s basketball crown.

The Gamecocks got in a zone in the second half, and the Gators could never figure it out.

South Carolina’s switch to a 1-3-1 zone defense befuddled Florida, which watched a 10-point second-half lead evaporate in a 82-76 loss.

South Carolina (24-5, 12-4) had its comeback ignited by star Meechie Johnson on offense, and guard Zachary Davis on defense.

Walter Clayton Jr.’s 3-pointer tied the game at 74-74 with 1:15 to play before the Gamecocks closed it out. Johnson, meanwhile, scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. That included a 3-pointer that followed Clayton’s shot to regain the lead.

New defense changes game

After a slow start, Florida (20-9, 10-6) kept hold of the basketball. A turnover with 11 minutes to go was the first for the Gators in more than 25 minutes of game time.

But that turnover – and a slew of others in the second half – came after South Carolina changed to a zone defense that flustered the Gators.

The 6-foot-7 Davis, atop the 1-3-1 zone, locked away all passing lanes for shorter Florida guards Zyon Pullin and Clayton Jr., who had six of the team’s 12 miscues. Nine of those came after the change in defenses by South Carolina. Davis finished with a plus/minus of 21 to lead all players in the game.

Offensive rebounds evaporate

Florida grabbed eight offensive rebounds on 18 misses in the first half (44.4%).

But that dried up in the second half, as the Gators got only one – and that came in the final 25 seconds of the game.

The Gators came in No. 3 in the country in offensive rebounding at 39.4%. The Gamecocks were in the top third in the country in allowing teams to get their own misses, and clearly won that battle in the second half.

Secondary scoring

Both teams thrive when their scoring is balanced and had to survive a key player struggling on offense.

For South Carolina, BJ Mack was held to two points, way under his average of 13.6. Florida’s Will Richard didn’t get on the board at all. He averages more than 11 points per game.

To make up for it, both teams had a key player shine off the bench.

Florida’s Thomas Haugh had his second-best SEC game of the season – in the first half. The reserve big man went 4-for-4 from the floor, including a 3-pointer, and added four rebounds and two assists in nine minutes. He had nine points by the break; he averages less than four.

South Carolina sixth man Jacobi Wright, who averages six points per game, had 12 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. He finished with 16.

The best things in life are free

USC went 7-for-9 on free throws in first half, while Florida was 3-for-5. The Gators are top 100 in the country getting to the free throw line, but that didn’t happen in the first half.

After a sequence in the first half in which Florida crashed the glass and didn’t get foul calls on the putback attempts, Florida coach Todd Golden talked with the officials most of the TV timeout, according to ESPN announcers Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes.

While the Gators went 7-for-8 on free throws in the first 11 minutes of the second half, the Gamecocks went to the line even more – going 11-for-16 in the first 18 minutes.

South Carolina outscored the Gators from the line by 11 points for the game (23-for 31 vs. 12-for-15).

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Florida basketball fumbles away 10-point lead, loses at South Carolina