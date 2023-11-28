Florida basketball vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, prediction

Florida basketball will take its act on the road against another power-five conference opponent on Wednesday when it plays at Wake Forest in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge (7:15 p.m., ESPNU).

The Florida Gators (4-2) will play their first true road of the game of the season at 14.655-seat Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. But UF has already grown accustomed to traveling this season, having played three of their first six games away from the O'Connell Center at neutral. sites.

Last week, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Florida demonstrated it could compete a high level, reaching the finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Florida beat Pittsburgh 86-71 before falling to No. 12 Baylor 95-91 in the championship game.

“It kind of validates what we thought before; that we have a pretty good team and can play with anybody on any given night," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "I was really pleased with the way we played, especially in the second half against Pitt to extend that lead like we did and not let it get down past 10.

"And, obviously, playing a different style against Baylor. Kind of did some different things. Didn’t defend nearly as well as we wanted to, especially on the 3-point, which is something we have to get right quick. But all in all, a positive week for sure.”

Here are three storylines to watch in UF's matchup at Wake Forest (3-3):

Will Florida 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten play and how will the Florida Gators adjust if he's out?

Handlogten sat out Florida's game against Baylor and most of UF's game against Pittsburgh after rolling his ankle early in the Pitt game on Wednesday night. Golden said Handlogten will try to practice on Tuesday and remains questionable for Wake Forest.

"He's working hard to get back," Golden said.

With Handlogten out against Baylor, Florida went with four guards in the starting lineup, going with Will Richard, Riley Kugel, Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin with Tyrese Samuel starting at center. To match up and add size during the Baylor game, Golden brought in freshman forwards Alex Condon (6-11) and Thomas Haugh (6-9) off the bench.

"It's an ongoing equation to try to figure out," Golden said. "Like I said, we didn't have to do it, go to small, in that Pitt game but it felt like we had to in that Baylor game knowing we were going into it with only so many frontcourt guys as well as their personnel, they play a lot of four-out so I thought we could match up a little easier with them."

Florida can afford to go small at times because center Tyrese Samuel (14.5 ppg, 8.3 rebounds ppg) is playing at a high level. The 6-10 Samuel earned SEC Player of The Week honors after averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks last week against Baylor and Pittsburgh.

"I put in a lot of work this summer and it showed (last week)," Samuel said. "But I can’t be satisfied. There’s still a lot more to be done. It’s only game 6 going into game 7, so hopefully there’s more to come. Hopefully I continue to play well."

Can Florida basketball shut down Wake Forest from the 3-point line?

The Demon Deacons are shooting 36 percent from the season at the 3-point line and are at home, where teams naturally shoot better.

Starting guards Hunter Sallis (17-39, 43.6 percent) and Cameron Hildreth (10-22, 45.5 percent) are Wake Forest's top 3-point shooting threats,

Wake Forest starts three guards and two 6-10 forwards in the frontcourt -- Andrew Carr (6-19, 31.6 percent) and Zach Keller (3-8, 37.5 percent) -- who are capable of stretching the defense with their 3-point shooting.

"Andrew Carr, can make some 3s, so he’s a guy we have to mindful of," Golden said. "A lot of good perimeter scorers. They have three guys who can really put it on the deck and score, with catch and shoot 3s and make shots, so we have to be super mindful of those guys as well. But it’s a good offensive team and they’re going to challenge us for sure.”

Florida is coming off a game in which it allowed 56 percent from 3-point range against Baylor (14-25).

"It was kind of balance of our breakdowns as well as their stepping up and making big shots," Golden said. " think that’s really the only way we can land against a team that is shooting 56 from 3 against you. We just have to tip our cap a little that way.”

Can UF basketball sophomore guard Riley Kugel build off of his 25-point game against Baylor?

Golden said Kugel has been pressing a bit early in the season, which contributed to a three-game slump in which he shot just 5 of 25 from the floor. He broke out it against Baylor, scoring 25 points by going 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

A preseason All-SEC first-team selection, Kugel is learning the balance of fitting in to a team with more talent around him.

"With the kind of accolades and the different things he had going into the season, of course, like any human you are going to feel the pressure to produce," Golden said.

Golden said Kugel needs to realize he can help the Gators in different ways through his perimeter defense and ability to share the basketball. Against Pittsburgh, Kugel had 6 assists and hounded star freshman point guard Carlton Carrington, who had 14 points on 6 of 15 shooting and turned the ball over three times.

"The growth is the consistency," Golden said. "He's doing it every possession. When he gets scored on, it sticks out because the other times he's doing such a good job preventing them from scoring. He's a fantastic wing defender for sure."

Prediction

Florida 76, Wake Forest 72: With or without Handlogten, Florida should have enough firepower to pull off a road win against a Wake team that's suffered losses to Georgia, Utah and LSU. The key will be for the Gators to smother the 3-point line and force the Deamon Deacons into tough, contested two-point shots.

