Florida basketball voteless in first regular-season Coaches Poll

Florida basketball got off to a strong start to the season with a double-digit home win over the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds in the opener before getting outlasted by the Virginia Cavaliers in the Hall of Fame Series game last Friday. Now 1-1 on the season, Todd Golden’s gang looks to build on the early lessons.

That said, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll came away unimpressed with the Gators’ performance through two games, leaving the Orange and Blue voteless. In the preseason poll, Florida held five votes.

Five Southeastern Conference schools are included among the top 25, headlined by the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 14), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 15) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16), with the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 22) taking up the rear.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17) and Auburn Tigers (6) also earned votes.

Next up for the Gators are the Florida A&M Rattlers, who travel to Gainesville on Nov. 14 to take on Florida inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on the SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire