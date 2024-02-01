What Florida basketball upset at No. 8 Kentucky means for UF's NCAA Tournament hopes

Florida basketball picked an opportune time to pick up its first Quadrant 1 win of the season over No. 8 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The Florida Gators (15-6, 5-3) raised some eyebrows following their 94-91 overtime win over the Wildcats. Florida won at Rupp for just the 12th time in school history and sixth time in its last 26 meetings.

Florida jumped from No. 41 to No. 36 in the NET rankings following the win last night and improved to 1-6 in Quad 1 games. The Gators entered the week among the first four and second four out in NCAA Tournament bracket projections by major outlets.

A Quad 1 win is classified at beating a team ranked in the Top 30 in the NET at home, top 50 in the NET on a neutral floor and Top 75 in the NET on the road.

"There are really serious Quad 1 wins and then there are Quad 1 wins that add on to what you've already done," said Sporting News college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy, who compiles the weekly Fox Sports bracketology. "That is a terrific win for them, and it will pay dividends if they add more on top of it."

Florida will get an opportunity to stack on two more Quad 1 wins when it plays at Texas A&M on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN2), then returns home to face No. 16 Auburn on Feb. 10.

Florida is 4-0 against Quad 2 opponents and the NCAA Tournament committee often combines Quad 1 and 2 when determining at large berths. At 5-6 combined, UF currently stands barely below .500, but those figures can change if the Gators can stack up more SEC wins down the stretch.

"They've got an opportunity now," DeCourcy said. "First of all (Texas) A&M is a Quad 1 game, they haven't been playing super great, that win is going to hold as a Quad 1 win no matter what because Texas A&M, they won't fall out of the Top 75, and then you've got Auburn at home, Auburn has tremendous metrics, they're 8th in the NET. That's going to look good on your team sheet."

Florida basketball 2023-24 resume

NET ranking: 36

KenPom ranking: 31

Quad 1 opponents: 1-6

Quad 2 opponents: 4-0

Quad 3 opponents: 6-0

Quad 4 opponents: 4-0

